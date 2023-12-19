Niagara residents raise $1.14M for families in need at Great Holiday Food Drive

Niagara residents have once again answered a call to help feed thousands of families in need.

December 8th's Great Holiday Food Drive, hosted by 610 CKTB, MOVE 105.7, and 97.7 HTZ FM, raised over $1M for Niagara's 10 accredited food banks.

Between Nov. 24th and Dec. 8th, listeners raised $1,141,501, marking a $100,000 increase from last year's event.

Manager of FEED Niagara, Paula Barrett, tells CKTB the Great Holiday Food Drive has once again raised much-needed donations for the 10 food banks to get through the holidays.

"We couldn't be happier at Feed Niagara with all the donations, mostly in food. It's what people need."

Food banks across Niagara are facing an increase in clients that has never been seen before.

You can still help your local food bank. Click here for more information.