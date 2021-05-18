Niagara residents reminded to watch for ticks as weather warms

As the weather warms up and people continue to look for safe ways to enjoy the outdoors, Niagara residents are reminded to keep an eye out for ticks.

The region's Head of Vector Borne Disease Program Andre Laflamme says to assume the bugs are everywhere. "We've picked up in different spots, in different places throughout Niagara region," he says. "Especially near the edge of a brush or a wood, they tend to gather there because that's where deer will walk by, or other animals will walk by. High grass is also a popular spot for ticks."

Although ticks cannot be brought into regional offices like in years past for identification, residents can still send in pictures and experts can help.

Lyme Disease can be carried by blacklegged ticks, which are sometimes also known as deer ticks.

Residents are encouraged to wear light coloured clothing to make it easier to spot the bugs, use insect repellents with DEET or Icaridin, do full body checks after coming in from outdoors, and shower or bathe within two hours of being in forested or long grass areas. Pet owners are also reminded to keep an eye out for their furry friends.