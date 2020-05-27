Niagara residents speak out about 'great' long-term care homes following disturbing report

Following a report detailing disturbing findings at some Ontario long-term care homes, some 610 CKTB listeners are speaking up saying 'they are not all bad."

One listener who works as a nurse for Shalom Manor in Grimsby says their residents are so loved and cared for.

The home has put together a video showing residents and their caregivers while the pandemic continues.

Another CKTB listener sent us a note to let us know that she is very happy with the care her parents receive in Fort Erie.

"I would like to comment on the wonder job staff has been meeting the needs of my parents at Garrison Place Retirement Residence in Fort Erie. Both parents have been in communication with family via FaceTime and phone regularly and have nothing but good things to say about the staff. There are strict rules in place and no outbreaks. Thank you to all who are making the best of a horrible time."

Ontario has seen more than 1,500 residents of long-term care die in COVID-19 outbreaks and six staff members.

There are seven COVID outbreaks at nursing and retirement homes in Niagara, plus an outbreak at the Greater Niagara General Hospital.

The nursing homes include Albright Manor in Lincoln, Kilean Lodge in Grimsby, West Park Health Centre in St. Catharines, Tufford Nursing Home in St. Catharines, Crescent Park Lodge in Fort Erie, Royal Rose Place in Welland, and Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls.

There are 59 COVID-19 related deaths in Niagara, and 80% of those patients were residents of long-term care or retirement homes.