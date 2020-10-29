Niagara residents split on whether or not to hand out candy this Halloween

It appears about half of Niagara residents don't plan on participating in trick-or-treating this year.

In a 610 CKTB Twitter poll 52.1% of 500 respondents said they would not be handing out candy this year.

47.9% said they would be dishing out candy as usual.

Premier Doug Ford has asked residents in hotspots to not to go door-to-door trick-or-treating.

He is asking families in those areas to watch a movie, carve a pumpkin or do another activity with their household members.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB if you decide to participate in trick-or-treating, you should be wearing a mask, stay within your household bubble, keep distance at the door, use lots of hand sanitizer and avoid having children put their hands into the same bowl.

He says parents can use tongs to hand out candy.

Hirji says it's great that trick-or-treating can go forward, but he's asking people not to host or attend Halloween parties with people outside your household.

Niagara reported 14 new cases of COVID today.