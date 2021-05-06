Niagara residents who are obese, people with disabilities, and border guards can now book shot

Niagara Public Health says it has appointments available for people 50+ looking to get a COVID vaccine.

This morning, the provincial booking portal and call centre opened to people turning 50 in 2021 or older.

People with high-risk health conditions can also now get the vaccine including people who are obese, who are going through treatments causing immunosuppression, such as chemotherapy and immunity- weakening medications, and those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, such as Down Syndrome.

One essential caregiver can also be immunized if the individual requires regular and sustained assistance with personal care.

People who cannot work from home who are in Group One, including remaining elementary and secondary school workers, and border guards can now receive their shot.

Currently, there are appointments available at the following Niagara Region Public Health vaccination clinics

•May 9 – Wainfleet, Firefighters’ Community Hall

•May 9-10 - Fort Erie, Leisureplex

•May 15-16 – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Community Centre

•May 15, 23, 26 & 27 – Port Colborne, Vale Health and Wellness Centre

•May 16-22 – Pelham, Meridian Community Centre

•May 24-25, 28 – West Lincoln, Community Centre

•May 29-30 – Niagara Falls, MacBain Community Centre

Eligible residents can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination either online through the provincial portal at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the provincial booking system at 1-833-943-3900.