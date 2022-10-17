Niagara residents who need second dose of monkeypox vaccine can book their appointment now

Niagara residents who need their second dose of the monkeypox vaccine can get their dose next week.

Eligible individuals who received a first dose of the Imvamune vaccine are now able to receive a second dose --- at least 28 days after their first dose.

First and second-dose appointments are available at upcoming clinics on Oct. 24 and 31.

Clinics will operate by appointment only at various Niagara Region Public Health locations.

Eligible individuals can book an appointment by calling NRPH at 905-688-8248 option or 1-800-263-7248 ext. 7425.

Niagara Region Public Health continues to follow provincial guidance on administering of Imvamune vaccines to protect at-risk populations against the monkeypox virus.