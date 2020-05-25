Niagara residents who want to get tested for COVID now can WITHOUT a referral

If you want to get tested for COVID-19 in Niagara, you can without a referral from a doctor.

Niagara's two Assessment Centres, located in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls, are now accepting self-referrals from members of the public who would like to be tested for the virus.

Those experiencing symptoms, or who believe they may have been exposed to COVID, are encouraged to call 905-378-4647 ext. 42819 (4-CV19).

Patients calling in will be given an appointment and instructions on how to access the centres.

Assessment Centres will accept walk-ins; however, those arriving for testing without an appointment will need to wait while registration and administrative procedures are completed over the phone.

For safety reasons, Assessment Centres have separate entrances from the hospital.

Those wishing to be tested for the novel coronavirus are asked not to arrive at the main entrance or through the Emergency Department.

Niagara Health's Assessment Centres are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Sunday.

Since opening in March, Niagara Health's Assessment Centres have seen over 9,400 patients.

The St. Catharines Assessment Centre is located behind the Walker Family Cancer Centre at the rear of the St. Catharines Site at 1200 Fourth Ave. The centre also has a drive-through service. People eligible for this service will be notified when their appointment is booked.

The Niagara Falls Assessment Centre is located in the Allied Health building behind the Greater Niagara General Site located at 5673 North Street in Niagara Falls. There is no access to the Allied Health building from the hospital.