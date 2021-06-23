Niagara residents will be able to access their x-ray, CT scan, MRI, or ultrasounds online

Niagara patients will be the first in Ontario to be able to access their diagnostic scans under one digital ID.

Patients at Niagara Health will get access to diagnostic records such as an x-ray, CT scan, MRI, or ultrasound through Ontario trusted account, a unique patient digital identity service on the Niagara Health Navigator mobile app.

Similar to online banking, patients can view and manage their diagnostic records from their mobile device and can choose to securely share access with family members, family doctors, specialists and other care providers.

Niagara Health is leading the initiative in partnership with Southlake Regional Health Centre.

St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton and North York General will also be using the program.

Niagara residents who are interested can sign up for an Ontario trusted account and access their diagnostic records through the Niagara Health Navigator mobile app on the App Store or Google Play, or through the PocketHealth website.