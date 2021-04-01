Niagara residents will be able to get tested for COVID over Easter weekend
Niagara Health’s three COVID-19 Assessment Centres will remain open over the Easter long weekend.
Testing for COVID-19 is available by appointment only.
Niagara is no longer testing individuals who are travelling outside of Canada and have to provide a COVID-19 test result.
The hospital vaccination clinic in St. Catharines will be closed on Sunday, April 4 and will re-open on Monday April 5.
This past week saw the clinic at Seymour Hannah administered more than 48,000 doses.
If you are interested in being tested for COVID click here or call 905-378-4647 ext. 42819 (4-CV19).
