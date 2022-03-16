Niagara residents will be able to make a virtual urgent care appointment

Niagara is launching a new virtual urgent care service for residents.

Adults in need of urgent care, but who can't contact their family doctor, can now book an appointment online to see a Niagara Health provider from the comfort of their home.

During the virtual visit, health care providers will assess the patient’s condition and recommend treatment.

If patients feel a physical examination is necessary, they can visit their doctor, or be directed to the closest Emergency Department.

Appointments are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit UrgentCareOntario.ca

“This new virtual urgent care service makes it easier and more accessible for patients to navigate the health care system,” says Hedy McGarrell, one of Niagara Health’s Patient Partners and a member of Niagara Health’s Virtual Urgent Care Task Force, a cross-functional group of stakeholders who helped design the service. “While anyone can take advantage of virtual care, this service is especially beneficial for Niagara residents who may not have a primary care provider, and it allows patients to make a virtual urgent appointment on their phone, tablet or computer.”

“Thank you to Niagara Ontario Health Team - Équipe Santé Ontario Niagara and Niagara Health for delivering this innovative care service to Niagara residents, and to the Provincial Government for its support. Especially over the last two years, my constituents have seen the importance of expanding virtual care, and this announcement is an exciting step in that direction.” Sam Oosterhoff. MPP, Niagara West