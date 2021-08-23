Niagara River Lions finish CEBL season in second place

The Niagara River Lions finish second after a tough Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship match against the reigning champs.

The Edmonton Stingers were spurred on by their hometown crowd as they took down the River Lions 101 - 65.

The Stingers were relentless throughout the game, taking an early lead in the first quarter and maintaining it through the rest of the game.

Even so, the River Lions have a lot to be proud of this season as team representatives thank fans for their ongoing support and say they'll be back better than ever next season.