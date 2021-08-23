Niagara River Lions finish CEBL season in second place
The Niagara River Lions finish second after a tough Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship match against the reigning champs.
The Edmonton Stingers were spurred on by their hometown crowd as they took down the River Lions 101 - 65.
The Stingers were relentless throughout the game, taking an early lead in the first quarter and maintaining it through the rest of the game.
Even so, the River Lions have a lot to be proud of this season as team representatives thank fans for their ongoing support and say they'll be back better than ever next season.
A special shoutout to YOU, Niagara. We couldn’t have had the success that we did without your support. We’ll be back & better than ever. Thank you for your incredible support through all the ups and downs. You truly are the best. 💙💚#TheHunt | #OurGame pic.twitter.com/ywiW8AXhrR— Niagara River Lions (@RiverLions) August 22, 2021
