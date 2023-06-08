Niagara River Lions head back to Meridian Centre tonight against Stars

The Niagara River Lions are preparing for their second home game tonight in downtown St. Catharines.

Niagara will face the Scarborough Shooting Stars, in rematch of the 2022 Championship semi-finals

The game gets underway at the Meridian Centre at 7:00 p.m. and is also available for streaming live on TSN+ and the CEBL Mobile app.

Last year, the two teams faced-off twice in the regular season and split the series 1-1.

The tiebreaker came in the playoffs where the two teams met in the Championship weekend semi-finals.

The Shooting Stars came out on top in that game, taking the 93-81 victory, ending the River Lions’ season in the process.

Fast-forward to this season and both Scarborough and Niagara head into this contest looking for just their second win so far.

There are still tickets available for tonight's game.