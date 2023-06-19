Niagara River Lions hosting 'Sip & Swish' wine tasting/basketball event

A unqiue Niagara wine tasting experience is making its way to the basketball court.

The Niagara River Lions will be hosting a workshop that will provide women 19+ the opportunity to learn the basics of basketball, while tasting four varieties of wine courtesy of Henry of Pelham Family Estate Winery.

The event, titled ‘Sip & Swish’ will be held on Thursday July 13th from 7pm-9pm inside the Meridian Centre.

Attendees will enjoy live music, hors d’oeuvres and will take home a commemorative wine glass and corkscrew, along with new basketball knowledge.

Non-season ticket holders will receive a pair of tickets to a 2023 game as part of their purchase.

A limited number of tickets are now available at www.riverlions.ca/sipswish.