Niagara River Lions included in provincial 'Safe Return to Play' framework

Basketball fans in Niagara have a clearer view of what the return to play will look like for the Niagara River Lions.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League was included in today's provincial Safe Return to Play Framework, allowing a small number of professional and elite-amateur sport leagues to resume as long as certain protocols are adhered to.

Some of the protocols include a seven day self-isolation period prior to an event and mandatory COVID-19 testing, daily screening during the event, limiting the number of facilities and venues used, and dedicated transportation from designated hotels or accommodation to and from the venues.

Season 3 of the CEBL is set to tip off on June 24th at 7 p.m. as the Niagara River Lions take on the Ottawa BlackJacks at TD Place in Ottawa.

Today's framework also includes events hosted by a National Sport Organization funded by Sport Canada or recognized by the Canadian Olympic Committee or Canadian Paralympic Committee if athletes are competing to be part of Team Canada at the next Games or the event is an International Single Sport Event authorized by Sport Canada.

Today's announcement includes:

Professional sport leagues and events

American Hockey League

Canadian Elite Basketball League

Canadian Football League

Canadian Premier League

Major League Baseball

Major League Soccer

NBA G League

National Basketball Association

National Hockey League

National Lacrosse League

National Women’s Hockey League

Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association

USL League 1



Elite Amateur Leagues and Events

Canadian Hockey League

Elite Baseball League of Ontario 18U Division

League 1 Ontario

Ontario Junior "A" Lacrosse League

Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association

Ontario Women’s Field Lacrosse U19 "A" League

Provincial Women’s Hockey League