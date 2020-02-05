iHeartRadio
Niagara River Lions looking for skilled dancers

CKTB - NEWS - River Lions Dance Pak

The Niagara River Lions are looking for dancers.

Officials with the Canadian Elite Basketball Team are looking for skilled performers over the age of 18 to join the Dance Pak for the 2020 season.

Anyone interested in trying out is asked to arrive camera ready and wearing dance attire that shows off your personal style.

The auditions are taking place on Sunday, February 16th from 5 - 7 p.m. at Progressions: The Complete Dance Centre (4 Nihan Drive, St. Catharines).

The River Lions will welcome the Ottawa Blackjacks for the home opener at the Meridian Centre on May 7th.

