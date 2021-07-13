Niagara River Lions to welcome fans back to the Meridian Centre

The Niagara River Lions will be welcoming back fans this week as they take on the Hamilton Honey Badgers at the Meridian Centre.

Fans will be allowed to attend all six remaining home games in person, but season ticket holders will have exclusive access to this Saturday's game against Hamilton.

The general public will be able to buy tickets for the July 20th home game against the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

River Lions Vice President of Operations Michelle Biskup says when the Canadian Elite Basketball League pushed the season start from May to June, it was in the hopes of having fans return.

Everyone going to a game will be screened before they can enter the venue and masks must be warn.

Meridian Centre capacity will be limited to 1,000 spectators.