Niagara River Lions will need to wait to roar onto the court

Like many other people, fans of the Niagara River Lions will have to wait to see their team roar into action on the court.

The Canada Elite Basketball League has officially announced opening the season as scheduled in May is ‘not feasible.’

CEBL officials say the health and safety of their fans is the highest priority and they are planning contingencies for a new start date and working on creative formats to play as many games as possible this summer.

The River Lions were supposed to open the season by hosting the Ottawa Blackjacks on May 7th.

In the meantime the River Lions have been busy – they’ve been facing their rivals in highly competitive Connect 4 Twitter matches.

Last month the team also posted a Starbucks barcode so first responders and healthcare providers could grab a coffee courtesy of the team.