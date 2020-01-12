Niagara River Parkway Flooding Due to High Winds in Fort Erie
The Niagara Parks Police Service is advising that the Niagara River Parkway between Queen Street and the intersection of Dominion Rd./Lakeshore Rd in the Town of Fort Erie is closed due to flooding resulting from high winds.
The Niagara Parks Recreation Trail in this area is also closed.
Members of the public are being asked to avoid this area for their own safety until further notice.
-
Teacher-Government Contract Talks Update/Teachers Escalate Job Action
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Local President Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario Jada Nicklefork regarding escalating job action at Niagara schools and an update on contract talks between teachers and Ontario government
-
Dave Bylsma Out As NPCA Chair, Hamilton's Brenda Johnson New Chair of NPCA
Matt Holmes Speaks with Diane Archer and Shannon Duggan from For Our Kids Niagara regarding NPCA choosing Brenda Johnson as new chair, current chair Dave Bylsma out as chair
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek