Niagara River Parkway Flooding Due to High Winds in Fort Erie

The Niagara Parks Police Service is advising that the Niagara River Parkway between Queen Street and the intersection of Dominion Rd./Lakeshore Rd in the Town of Fort Erie is closed due to flooding resulting from high winds.

The Niagara Parks Recreation Trail in this area is also closed.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid this area for their own safety until further notice.

