Niagara's 1st mass immunization clinic has successful day with almost 50% of 80+ pop. vaccinated

1700 of Niagara's seniors will get their vaccines at the Region's first mass immunization clinic by Saturday.

The clinic at the MacBain Community Centre in Niagara Falls opened today, and will run again tomorrow and Saturday.

The first three days at MacBain Community Centre in Niagara Falls are completely booked, and Niagara Region Public Health will deliver 1,776 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of Saturday.

“We at Public Health are thrilled to have launched large scale COVID-19 vaccinations today. In collaboration with Niagara Health, at the end of today, we should have approximately 46% of Niagara’s 80+ population vaccinated, and the equivalent of another 39% booked for an appointment in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, acting medical officer of health, Niagara Region Public Health. “We encourage anyone 80 years of age or older not yet registered or vaccinated, to book their appointment as soon as possible.”

Appointments are still available for clinics across Niagara including in Niagara Falls, Port Colborne, and St. Catharines/Thorold.

If you are 80+ appointments can still be booked through the provincial system: call 1-888-999-6488 or go to Ontario.ca/bookvaccine.

So far, 10,849 people have booked appointments at Niagara clinics through the provincial COVID-19 vaccination portal.

Niagara Region Public Health has administered a total 13,808 doses of vaccine, and when you factor in the doses Niagara Health have administered more than 44,623 of doses have been given out.

