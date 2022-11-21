Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health calling for a mask mandate to be reinstated

There is a renewed call for a mask mandate to be re-instated.

A week after Ontario's top doctor recommended wearing masks indoors few people are putting them on.

That has Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji calling for a mask mandate to be reinstated.

Last week Dr. Kieran Moore strongly recommended that people wear masks in all indoor public settings, including in schools and in childcare setting - but he stopped short of a mandate.

Dr. Hirji says that recommendation is just not enough.

"I really do think we need to reset for a period of time that it is a social norm to wear masks and unfortunately I'm not sure a recommendation is going to be enough - the last week has shown us that probably not." He adds, "what we know has worked in the past is a mandate and it wasn't like when we had a mandate we were out there enforcing and issuing fines to people not wearing a mask, people pretty much just accepted that 'ok this is what we need to do' and they started to do it."

Hirji also says the lack of masks being worn currently isn't necessarily people not understanding or agreeing with the message to wear masks he believes a lot of it comes down to psychology and people trying to fit in with those around them.

