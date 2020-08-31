Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health concerned with COVID-19 test result lag

As we approach the beginning of the school year Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health is voicing concerns with COVID-19 test result turnaround.

Doctor Mustafa Hirji says over the last few months the provincial lab network is not meeting targets to get results out.

"It looks like the average is probably around two days when the average should be closer to one to one and a half days. But there is this long tail where we're seeing some people not get results back for four or five days."

He says part of the problem is a high demand for tests.

"For example, family members of someone living in a long term care home need to get a test every two weeks before they can visit their loved one in a long term care home. That kind of untargeted testing is really driving the numbers up right now and I think slowing down the turnaround in lab."

Students and staff members displaying any potential symptoms of COVID-19 will be asked to stay home until their test results come back negative for the virus.