Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health says variants have 'taken over COVID-19'

The COVID-19 variants are the main problem in Ontario now.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says the variants have 'taken over COVID-19.'

"Provincially we're looking at upwards of 80% of cases are now variants. In Niagara we are over 70%, probably closer to 75% now. COVID-19 at this point has basically become the variants."

The variants are more contagious and Hirji says they cause more hospitalizations in younger people.

He once again urges everyone who is able to get a vaccine to make an appointment to receive one. As of this morning, there are still some openings at mass vaccination clinics in Niagara. Appointments can be booked through the provincial wesbite or by calling 1-888-999-6488.

Eligible people in Niagara include:

60+ years of age

50+ years of age living in L2G postal code

pregnant

organ/bone marrow transplant

neurological disease affecting breathing (e.g. MS)

severe kidney disease

caregivers to someone with the above conditions

Hirji also responded to reports from pharmacists that some AstraZeneca doses are being diverted from Niagara to tackle hot spots in the GTA. "I've been suspecting that was going to be happening for awhile, I hadn't heard it for sure yet, so this is the first I've heard it actually happening," he says. "Definitely a lot of the science coming out shows that if you prioritize more vaccination in hot spots that's going to actually save more lives, prevent more hospitalizations. The GTA is where most of the hot spots are, and it's also where they are struggling the most with their hospitals being overwhelmed. So I think it does make sense for there to be additional vaccines going there, and if they are able to prevent the spread of infections there, I think there will be a spill over effect to us as well."

Click here to listen to Hirji's full interview with Tim Denis.