Niagara's air quality better than expected today as it remains in 'moderate risk' zone

Air quality conditions have remained steady in Niagara, and not as bad as expected.

Niagara is dealing with a 'moderate risk level' of air quality, as the region continues to see hazy and smoky conditions due to the wildfires.

We are now at a level 5 out of 10, but Ontario's Air Quality Index is predicting we will be at a level 7 later today.

7 is in the high risk level.

Originally experts thought Niagara would reach a level 9 today.

Both the Niagara Catholic and DSBN's elementary schools have PA days tomorrow, however students were kept inside during recess today and track and field meets were cancelled.