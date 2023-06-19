Niagara's air quality expected to remain in moderate level range today
Niagara's air quality remains a moderate risk today, due to wildfire smoke coming from the northeast.
Environment Canada says the air quality began deteriorating over the weekend but conditions are to improve throughout the day.
The weather agency says people with lung disease, heart disease or other breathing ailments -- and people who work outdoors -- are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by the smoke.
A special air quality statement was issued for Niagara yesterday, but has since been lifted.
St. Catharines Mat Siscoe on strong mayor powers
Tim Denis is joined by Mayor of St. Catharines Mat Siscoe to discuss the government's recent decision to appoint special mayor powers to various mayors across the province.
Rochelle Bush on the Significance of Juneteenth
Rochelle Bush from the BME Church in St. Catharines joins Tim Denis to discuss Juneteenth and the importance of the day.