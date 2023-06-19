Niagara's air quality expected to remain in moderate level range today

Niagara's air quality remains a moderate risk today, due to wildfire smoke coming from the northeast.

Environment Canada says the air quality began deteriorating over the weekend but conditions are to improve throughout the day.

The weather agency says people with lung disease, heart disease or other breathing ailments -- and people who work outdoors -- are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by the smoke.

A special air quality statement was issued for Niagara yesterday, but has since been lifted.