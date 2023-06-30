Niagara's air quality now at high-risk level
Niagara's air quality has reached the high-risk zone level.
According to Ontario's Air Quality Index, the region is at level 7, which is considered high-risk.
Health experts recommend that at-risk residents such as children and the elderly reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors.
A special air quality statement has been issued for Niagara for today and possibly tomorrow.
The smoke will possibly linger into Saturday morning.
