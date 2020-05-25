Niagara’s anonymous grocery donor will strike again on Wednesday in Port Colborne

Another free grocery giveaway is happening in Niagara, this time in Port Colborne on Wednesday.

Niagara’s anonymous grocery donor has struck again and will be donating a truck full of food for those in need on Wednesday, May 27th from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Vale Health & Wellness Centre parking lot.

All are welcome to come to the centre on Elizabeth Street, to receive free groceries, while quantities last.

Staff and volunteers from the City of Port Colborne and Port Cares will be on hand to assist in distributing the groceries.

Bags will be provided and since the Port Colborne community bus is currently not operating, officials are currently coordinating a bus route for residents who require transportation.

Route details will be available in the next day.

Anonymous food donations have already been made in St. Catharines, Welland, Thorold, and Niagara Falls.