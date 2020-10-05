Niagara's Associate Medical Officer of Health advice to avoid hotspots gets attention

A tweet from Niagara's Associate Medical Officer of Health telling locals not to travel to COVID hotspots made headlines today.

During the Ontario Ford government's daily COVID-19 update, a reporter asked Premier Doug Ford and Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario if they agree with Andrea Feller's advice to avoid Toronto, Peel and Ottawa.

Dr. David Williams says while he is not asking people to specifically avoid any area, the government is asking people to stay close to home when possible and if they do need to travel to follow medical advice.

Dr. Andrea Feller's tweet encouraged residents to isolate if they experience even mild symptoms, be safe at work, not to be in crowds, and to avoid Toronto, Peel, GTA and Ottawa.

One Twitter responder was unhappy with the statement saying 'thanks for blaming Toronto.'

Others thanked Feller for her direction.