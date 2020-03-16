Niagara's border crossings to remain open as feds announce visitors will be denied entry

It appears Niagara's border bridge crossings will remain open as the federal government announces that entry will be denied to almost all non-Canadian residents.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Canadians will be able to arrive home if they are symptom-free.

Trudeau also announced that Americans will also be allowed entry into Canada.

A reporter asked why Americans were exempt -- this is his response:

"We recognize that the level of integration of our two economies and the coordination that we have had over the past while puts the U.S in a separate category from the rest of the world but, we will continue to coordinate with the U.S, we will continue to examine next steps ad measure that’s need to be taken."

Immediate family members of Canadians will be allowed entry.

If you are a Canadian, and are outside the country, if you show symptoms you will not be allowed entry.

Trudeau says you should contact the government and seek help in the country you are in.

International flights heading into Canada will be touching down at only four airports, Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, and Vancouver.

He also asked Canadians to say home as much as possible amid the pandemic.

The rules will be put into effect Wednesday.