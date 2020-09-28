Niagara's casinos remain closed with province not budging on 50 people cap

The Mayor of Niagara Falls is not giving hope on getting the region's two casinos back open.

While some Ontario casinos reopened Monday, Niagara's two casinos remained closed with officials saying the limit of 50 people indoors would not be cost effective.

Mayor Jim Diodati tells CKTB it's not sustainable to open for that amount of people, and he's very worried about the well-being of the thousands of laid off workers.

Diodati sent a letter to Ontario's top doctor and politicians asking for them to visit Niagara and see the casino's reopening plan, but they have not agreed to visit.

Over 4000 people work at the two casinos in Niagara.

Diodati questions why big box stores can have several hundred people inside at a time, while casinos are capped at 50.

Several Ontario casinos reopened on Monday as the province reported a surge in new cases of COVID-19.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation says it reopened 11 of its properties, including Casino Woodbine in Toronto and Casino Ajax.