Niagara's casinos will open back up to the public next week

Niagara's casinos will open their doors back up next Friday.

The Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara will re-open on July 23rd at 10am after sitting empty for a year and a half.

Invitation only events will be held on July 21 and 22.

Both properties were shut down on March 16th, 2020 in line with provincial measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Ontario moves into Step 3 of the reopening plan this Friday, which allows casinos to reopen to 50% capacity.

Customers will be given 'momentum cards' when they enter the casino for contact tracing purposes.

Physical distancing of at least two metres will be in place, and masks will be required.

Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be available for customers, and along with enhanced cleaning.

"As we begin re-opening on July 23, we appreciate the cooperation of our guests and associates as we work to welcome guests back to property. Things will re-open in a phased approach with limited amenities available at the onset to ensure a safe environment for all."

Fallsview Casino Resort will be open 24/7 and offerings will include the hotel, gaming floor, slots, electronic table games, select dining establishments, the parking garage and Galleria shops and dining amenities.

Limited table games will open at Fallsview on July 30th.

Casino Niagara will be re-opening from 10am to 2am daily with the last entry permitted at 1:15am.

Offerings will include the gaming floor, slots, electronic table games, Perks Café, and the Chill Bar.

At this time, table games and the poker room will not be available at Casino Niagara.

All entertainment performances at Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara will remain temporarily paused until Provincial direction is given.