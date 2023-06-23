Niagara's Catholic Board also nails down its budget

The Niagara Catholic District School Board has approved its budget.

The $294M spending plan for the 2023-2024 school year is $15M more compared to last year's budget.

Board officials say the budget will focus on early reading, mathematics, Indigenous education, mental health, and

funding for de-streaming.

Here are some highlights:

• $1.05M for staffing to support de-streaming and transition to high school

• $1 M for Indigenous education priorities

• $738,000 for the Math Recovery Plan

• $689,000 for education staff to support reading interventions

“Niagara Catholic’s Senior Staff worked very hard to have a fiscally responsible budget for the 2023-2024 school year,” said Danny Di Lorenzo, Chair of the Board. “We have placed a focus on the important transition between elementary school and high school, mental health supports, and Indigenous education, as well as ensuring that students have a strong foundation in key areas, such as reading, writing and mathematics.”

