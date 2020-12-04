iHeartRadio
Niagara's Catholic School board says COVID outbreak at Smithville school over

st.-Martin

Niagara's Catholic School board says the COVID-19 outbreak at St. Martin Elementary School in Smithville is over. 

Niagara Public Health confirming the outbreak that started on November 14th is over and all affected classes are now back at the school. 

During the outbreak, 9 of 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases were connected to the initial case.

