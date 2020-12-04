Niagara's Catholic School board says COVID outbreak at Smithville school over
Niagara's Catholic School board says the COVID-19 outbreak at St. Martin Elementary School in Smithville is over.
Niagara Public Health confirming the outbreak that started on November 14th is over and all affected classes are now back at the school.
During the outbreak, 9 of 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases were connected to the initial case.
-
Cards for SarahShelby Knox Speaks with Ed Sanchuk - OPP Constable regarding Cards for Sarah
-
Ontario Government Assembles COVID-19 Vaccine Task ForceShelby Knox Speaks with Christine Elliot - Ontario Minister of Health regarding Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine task force
-
Astronomy News/Mysterious Flash/Light in the Sky FakeShelby Knox Speaks with Scott Sutherland - Meteorologist and Science Writer with The Weather Network regarding astronomy news