Niagara's Catholic students going to school today as union cancels planned strike

English Catholic school students will be going to class today after the teachers' union decided to suspend planned rotating strikes.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association cancelled today's strike in Niagara as union and government officials meet back at the bargaining table.

Union officials say it is clear their efforts, including taking part in Friday's multi-union strike, are proving effective in forcing the government to work toward a fair agreement.

All schools in Niagara are open and running as usual today.

Meanwhile the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation has announced plans to strike on Friday impacting several school boards including Hamilton-Wentworth.

Niagara will not be impacted by Friday's OSSTF strike.