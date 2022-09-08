Niagara's Chair orders all flags to be lowered across the region to mark the passing of Queen

Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley has offered his condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Bradley says the Queen provided strong guidance and leadership with dignity and integrity.

He has order all flags to be lowered across Niagara.

“Today, we join with individuals throughout the Commonwealth, and from around the world, in sharing our condolences with the Royal Family upon receiving news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. Queen Elizabeth II was a remarkable individual who dedicated her life to public service, providing 70 years of leadership to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth countries who recognize her as the Head of State. From the aftermath of World War II, and through the administrations of 12 different Canadian Prime Ministers, Queen Elizabeth II provided strong guidance and leadership with dignity and integrity. By all accounts, Her Majesty performed her duties with a sense of strength, poise and unwavering grace. I know that Niagara’s residents will find time in the coming days to reflect on the Queen’s 70-year legacy.

In recognition of the Queen’s passing, I have ordered flags be flown at half-staff outside of all Regional facilities.”