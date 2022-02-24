Niagara's Chair says region stands with people of Ukraine and their family members

Niagara's Regional Chair has issued a statement on the invasion of Ukraine.

Jim Bradley says he joins members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community in Niagara, condemning Russia’s invasion on the innocent people living in Ukraine.

He says the the unprovoked and brazen military attack of Ukraine, which brings needless death and destruction, is entirely unacceptable.

"I stand with Prime Minister of Canada, and countless other leaders, in calling on Russia to immediately end all hostile actions against Ukraine and withdraw all military forces from the country. It is deeply concerning that Russia would violate Ukraine’s territory and sovereignty, and these actions must end now.

He says Niagara stands with the people of the Ukraine, as well as the proud Ukrainian community who lives here -- including the many who still have family residing in the nation.