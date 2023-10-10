Niagara's Chair takes action over increase of violence against local paramedics

Niagara EMS is sounding the alarm over an increase of violent assaults on local paramedics.

Emergency Medical Services Deputy Chief Karen Lutz spoke at today's Public Health meeting saying they've already had 56 incidents of violence reported against paramedics in the first seven months of this year.

She says the number of incidents has continued to increase in the weeks since, and overall violence towards front line staff members have increased by 53 per cent since 2018.

Niagara EMS is now sending letters to people who have assaulted paramedics twice, and Regional Chair Jim Bradley will send a letter to the Justice Minister, asking him to beef up penalties against people who assault first responders.

"Ensuring the safety of our paramedics and other first responders is paramount. We stand united in our commitment to protect these dedicated first responders from any form of violence from the public. On behalf of Regional Council, I respectfully call on the Federal Government to make the changes necessary to the criminal code to help keep our first responders safe." Jim Bradley, Regional Chair