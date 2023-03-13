Niagara's Community Emergency Response Team looking for 100 volunteers

Niagara's Community Emergency Response Team is searching for volunteers.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is a group of trained, certified volunteers who help in a time of disaster or crisis.

In its first year the group recruited 50 volunteers in 2022 and were deployed for the first time during the blizzard in December.

The team helped staff at three warming centres and provided 120 hours of coverage.

Now in their second year CERT plans to recruit 100 new volunteers.

More information about eligibility and training dates is available HERE.