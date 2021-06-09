Niagara's compost giveaway is still happening this year

The Niagara Region is giving out compost to residents for cash or food donations to benefit local charities.

To celebrate International Compost Awareness Week, Regional landfills and the Recycling Centre will be giving out the compost from June 14 - 19, 2021.

While quantities last, any Niagara resident may pick up 20 litre bags (limit of one to three bags) of bulk compost at the Bridge Street Landfill in Fort Erie, the Niagara Road 12 Landfill in West Lincoln (not open on Mondays), the Humberstone Landfill in Welland, and the Recycling Centre in Niagara Falls (not open on Saturdays).

Residents are asked to donate non-perishable food items or cash in support of local charities in exchange for the compost, and follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Backyard composters are available to purchase online at a subsidized price of $21 each.

For more information about Niagara Region’s Waste Management Services, call the Waste Info-Line at 905-356-4141 or 1-800-594-5542.