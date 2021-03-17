Niagara's COVID-19 daily case count higher than usual for second day in a row
Another day of higher than usual COVID infections in Niagara with 48 reported.
No new deaths were announced, and there was one additional variant case detected bringing the total to 119.
51 new infections were reported yesterday, which doubles our daily average of 27.
The number of active infections keeps rising to over 300.
Over 43,500 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
