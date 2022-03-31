Niagara's COVID-19 Task Force wraps up its work with over one million doses of vaccine administered

Today marks the end of Niagara's COVID-19 Task Force.

The task force was created by Chair Jim Bradley in January 2021, helping to administer one million COVID vaccines to residents.

By the end of this month, nearly 85 per cent of eligible individuals have received two doses of vaccine.

While Public Health, pharmacies and primary care providers continue to administer vaccines, the task force’s primary mandate to provide advice into the prioritization of those vaccines has been achieved.

"As this task force winds down after completing their mandate, I want to thank the members of the Community Coordination Task Force for their steadfast commitment to Niagara, and their willingness to share their insights, expertise and specialized experience. This task force made meaningful contributions to the successful implementation of vaccine program in Niagara and our battle with COVID-19." ~ Regional Chair Jim Bradley

"It has been an honour to work in partnership with such a diverse and committed group of individuals, who have come together over the past year to help shape our community’s rollout of these life-saving vaccines. The ability to offer critical input and advice to Public Health and other community partners, in a timely manner and in the face of a rapidly changing COVID landscape, has helped us give those most at risk in our region the best opportunity possible to protect themselves from this deadly virus. I’m proud of what we have accomplished together, and am extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed to the success of this Task Force." ~ Dr. David Dec, Chair, Community Coordination Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccination