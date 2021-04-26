Niagara's COVID cases drop for second day in a row

For a second day in a row, COVID-19 infections have dropped significantly in Niagara.

Public Health is reporting 24 new cases Monday, and no new deaths.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says they believe there is a data collecting issue with the province and will hopefully clear things up shortly.

On Sunday, 33 new infections were reported.

The two days of lower cases comes after an average of 175 new cases a day last week.

Over 163,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara.

83 people are being treated in hospital for the virus locally, with 20 patients in the ICU.