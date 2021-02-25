Niagara's COVID death toll hits 370 as one new death and 12 new cases are reported Thursday
12 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Niagara today along with one new death.
There are 250 active cases across the region, with 18 outbreaks on the go.
The death reported today brings the death toll to 370.
Niagara will find out tomorrow if it will move to the another level of the government's reopening framework.
The region is currently in the grey-lock level which does not allow for indoor dining, or just gyms and hair salons to reopen.
All stores are allowed to open to 25% of their capacity.
