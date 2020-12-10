Niagara's COVID numbers surpass 30 for the third time this week

For the third time this week over 30 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara.

36 new cases were confirmed in Niagara today.

There are 247 active cases and 15 outbreaks.

15 people are being treated in Niagara for the virus in hospital.

Another all-time high number of COVID-19 cases were reported in Ontario today.

1,983 new infections were reported across the province today, surpassing the previous high 1,925 set on Monday.

The province also processed over 60-thousand tests yesterday, bringing the test positivity rate to 3.6 per cent, down from 4.4 per cent at this point last week.

Another 35 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported today, a tie for the highest number of deaths confirmed in a single day during the second wave of the pandemic.