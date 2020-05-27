Niagara's dailies sold again

Niagara's three daily newspapers, The Review, Standard and Tribune, are getting a new owner.

Their parent company Torstar has been bought by NordStar Capital for $52 million.

One of the five families that own Torstar say the decision to sell was difficult, but they realized for the company to suceed it requires new ownership with resources and determination.

Torstar bought Metroland Media, the owner of Niagara's three newspapers, in 2011.