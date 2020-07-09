Niagara's Deputy Police Chief concerned about police stereotyping

In an open letter, Deputy Police Chief Bill Fordy says he wants to add his voice to the narrative because he's saddened by the tragedies of the past few months.

While supporting the right of Canadians to express their thoughts and feelings, Fordy says he's witnessed disrespect to police officers across the country.

The deputy chief says he has seen a pattern of stereotyping of all police officers based on the actions of a few.

He says the majority of police officers are authentic and kind-hearted people who want to make the world a better place.

A copy of Fordy's statement in full is below.

To whom it may concern;

I have watched and listened to the general public. I would now like to add my voice to the narrative because I am disappointed and saddened by the tragedies of the past few months, the resulting media coverage, and the feelings of some towards the police. I have witnessed disrespect to police officers across the country.

In the spirit of full transparency, I am a father, a husband, and I have proudly been a police officer for 31 years. I love our country, fully respect the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and I wholeheartedly support the enshrining of all Canadians having the right and ability to express their thoughts or feelings. I have worked alongside some of the finest people in this country, at times on matters relating to the deaths of some of our most vulnerable citizens, oftentimes by persons that were filled with hate. On the other hand, I have witnessed incredible acts of kindness by the people that we serve. I am respectfully requesting that you consider the fact that police officers don’t get called because something good has happened. In fact, police officers typically respond because someone has been hurt, someone has had something taken from them, or someone is reaching out for help, often on the worst day of their life. Very recently, our communities were publically acknowledging and celebrating all first responders, inclusive of police officers, who were risking the health of themselves and their loved ones in order to serve communities across the country.

Racism is wrong and must stop.

Unfortunately, I see a pattern of stereotyping all police officers based on the actions of a few. Make no mistake, I, like other police officers and leaders, want accountability for any police officer that takes their responsibilities for granted and works outside the boundaries of the law. Having said that, we should respect the process for coming to that determination. We are human and we are not perfect, but the majority of police officers are authentic and kind-hearted people that want to make the world a better place. Even in these challenging times, and despite the current pressures, we have remained dedicated to duty; keeping our communities safe.

Yes, there are certainly things that we can do better and we, the police, should be looking inward to focus on how we can continue to work towards abolishing the presence of racism and mitigating biases and prejudices, and all police services must be accountable for the spending of public monies. In addition, we must be open to change and recognize that crisis can help drive positive change, but we all need to be thoughtful and compassionate in navigating the path forward. Decisions must be evidence-based, not coming from a place of emotion. You, the people we serve, deserve nothing less.

Respectfully;

Bill Fordy, O.O.M.

Deputy Chief

Niagara Regional Police