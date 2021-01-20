Niagara's Economic Rapid Response Team expands grant for tourism-dependent businesses

Tourism-dependent businesses in Niagara can get some financial help through a grant program.

Niagara's Economic Rapid Response Team is expanding the Tourism Adaptation and Recovery Fund Grant to more businesses in the region after it was previously offered in Niagara-On-The-Lake.

Businesses outside Niagara-On-The-Lake can apply for up to $20,000 in non-repayable contributions to help with the cost of adapting and re-opening.

Projects can include renovations, buying equipment or personal protective equipment, or digitization and new technology needs.

Niagara businesses must be tourism-dependent to qualify and the costs must be incurred between June 1, 2020 - December 31st, 2021.

The first round of funding applications closes on January 31st