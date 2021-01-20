Niagara's Economic Rapid Response Team expands grant for tourism-dependent businesses
Tourism-dependent businesses in Niagara can get some financial help through a grant program.
Niagara's Economic Rapid Response Team is expanding the Tourism Adaptation and Recovery Fund Grant to more businesses in the region after it was previously offered in Niagara-On-The-Lake.
Businesses outside Niagara-On-The-Lake can apply for up to $20,000 in non-repayable contributions to help with the cost of adapting and re-opening.
Projects can include renovations, buying equipment or personal protective equipment, or digitization and new technology needs.
Niagara businesses must be tourism-dependent to qualify and the costs must be incurred between June 1, 2020 - December 31st, 2021.
The first round of funding applications closes on January 31st
-
Covid positive passengers are still finding their way into the countryThe B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 40 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Sunday. Last week Canada made it mandatory for incoming international air travellers to present evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board a plane. Despite the new rules it appears infected passengers are still finding their way into the country. Tim talks to St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Liz Fleming and Chris LowesROUNDTABLE with Liz Fleming and Chris Lowes
-
U-S President Donald Trump is about to leave the White HouseTim talks with Don Abelson Professor Political Science St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, as Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time as president