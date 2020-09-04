Niagara's economy adds over 8,000 new jobs

Statistics Canada says the economy added 246,000 last month as the pace of job gains slowed compared with July, when 419,000 jobs were added.



But the unemployment rate fell to 10.2 per cent in August compared with 10.9 per cent in July.

Combined with earlier gains in June and July, Canada is now less than 6 percent off it's February employment peak.

Ontario led the way adding another 142,000 new jobs to put the provincial jobless rate at 10.6 percent.

In Niagara, the unemployment rate fell from 12.5 percent in July to 11.3 percent in August with the addition of 8,200 new jobs.

Compared to this time last year, Niagara is still down just over 15,000 jobs.

