Niagara's famous carousel reopens tomorrow for 102nd season

A favourite attraction for many in St. Catharines is reopening tomorrow.

The 2023 Lakeside Park Carousel season kicks off tomorrow at 11 a.m. with free rides courtesy of The Friends of The Carousel.

Admission will continue to be donation this year, and still advertised as 5 cents a ride.

The carousel will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m just on the weekends until July 1st when it will be open daily for the summer season.