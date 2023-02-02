Niagara's Fenwick Flossie calls for six more weeks of winter

Niagara's rodent weather expert is calling for six more weeks of winter.

Fenwick Flossie made her weather prediction this morning after children from St. Ann’s, Wellington Heights, and Fonthill Montessori chanted “Flossie. Flossie!”

As soon as she came out of her burrow, she saw her shadow, meaning we are in for six more weeks of winter.

Members of the Fenwick Lions then awarded prizes for a Flossie colouring contest and provided free hot chocolate and cookies to all the kids.