Niagara's first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to be distributed today

Niagara's first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be distributed from the St. Catharines Hospital this morning.

The vaccines will be given to healthcare workers, essential caregivers, and long-term care residents first.

Niagara Health President and Interim CEO Lynn Guerriero expects more than 11,000 people in Niagara will be vaccinated over the next three weeks.

Niagara Region Public Health will also be deploying mobile teams to high-risk long term care facilities to start vaccinating residents.

To celebrate the arrival of the highly anticipated vaccines Niagara Health Manager of Engineering Services Alain Boucher embarked on a special flight path over Niagara this weekend.

His flight path traced a needle and a heart over the region.